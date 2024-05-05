Improved Interaction

Hey everyone!
As promised, this is the last daily update! But this one's quite big in comparison to the rest! I've improved the interaction system, fixed more bugs and changed some stuff! Here's everything new:
- improved object interaction
- improved water footsteps
- added a hint in level 0 for opening the inventory
- water now slows you down
- fixed a bug where when crouching and pressing shift, the footstep sound interval would lower
- one button in the poolrooms is now easier to find
- fixed a bug where the inventory would not open on level The End is NEaR
- removed a post processing volume in the 2nd level
- optimized main menu
- fixed a bug where when switching sections in the main menu, they would overlay on each other
- fixed a bug where the elevator would start closing before it has opened, and vice versa
- improved decals
I will be taking a break from updates now and will definitely release them less frequently!
Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update