Improved Interaction

Hey everyone!

As promised, this is the last daily update! But this one's quite big in comparison to the rest! I've improved the interaction system, fixed more bugs and changed some stuff! Here's everything new:

improved object interaction

improved water footsteps

added a hint in level 0 for opening the inventory

water now slows you down

fixed a bug where when crouching and pressing shift, the footstep sound interval would lower

one button in the poolrooms is now easier to find

fixed a bug where the inventory would not open on level The End is NEaR

removed a post processing volume in the 2nd level

optimized main menu

fixed a bug where when switching sections in the main menu, they would overlay on each other

fixed a bug where the elevator would start closing before it has opened, and vice versa

improved decals

I will be taking a break from updates now and will definitely release them less frequently!

Stay tuned!