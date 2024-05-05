- Added Enable/Disable Lactation toggle. Set it from settings menu
- Added simplistic Free 3D rotational controls. Use ALT key while dragging
- Added Helper Potions, use to auto clear a level. Unlock from boss levels
Sugar Lust update for 5 May 2024
Update 0.9.13
