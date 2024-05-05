 Skip to content

Sugar Lust update for 5 May 2024

Update 0.9.13

  • Added Enable/Disable Lactation toggle. Set it from settings menu
  • Added simplistic Free 3D rotational controls. Use ALT key while dragging
  • Added Helper Potions, use to auto clear a level. Unlock from boss levels

