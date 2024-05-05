"Autocrafting" Released!

We just released the autocrafting update!

This will allow you to automate your base to a very high degree and automatically craft items in an assembler! In combination with the logistics system, the quarry and the autofarmer this brings this game to a whole new level of complexity!

Here you can see the assembler in action!



You can also design your own assembler in the object designer and we added autocrafting functionality to the arc furnace and to the mineral extractor!

We also added a Recycler which will allow you to destroy items. (materials you don't need from quarry for example!) Of course you can also design your own recycler in the object designer! In the future the recycler will also be able to dismantle items to get back their base resources.



We also added some creative energy source for creative mode so it's easier to try out stuff in creative mode which needs electricity! And of course we fixed a few bugs again! We hate bugs... they are nasty... uuurghh...

What's up next?

Now we will start working on gas/fluid pipes, oxygen and fuels. This means players will actually need an oxygen atmosphere to survive. If you build a space station or a base on the moon you will have to supply your base interior with oxygen! Also plants won't grow in vacuum anymore and furnaces won't work without oxygen anymore.

Also rocket engines won't run on electricity anymore and will use fuel which also can be made out of alcohol which will be made out of sugarcanes for example.

After this we want to refine vehicles because we are not very happy with their state at the moment and want to make them more useful! This means we want to add vehicle drills, autopilots (drones!) and connectors to connect vehicles to your base. (pipes and electricity)

And of course we will continue to fix bugs!

Changelog: