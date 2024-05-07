 Skip to content

Astro Pig update for 7 May 2024

Update v1.1.4 - Bugfixes

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix patch v1.1.4:

Changes:

  • Revised the positioning of the first planets on World 1 Navigation Screen;
  • NPCs dialogues at the end of each Danger Zone now also advance story events, avoiding issues with unlocking new planets when returning to the Ship through the pause menu;
  • Removed the ☺️ emoji (don't ask) that showed up in the place of the corresponding joystick buttom symbol at the photosensitivity warning screen in the beginning of the game;
  • Changed text of the "Press Start" label in the title screen;
  • Added a permanent checkmark to completed planets at the Navigation Screen;
  • Internal updating of the track names now occurs more frequently in order to avoid misnaming the current track;
  • Adjustements on the pause menu navigation with joystick thumbsticks in order to avoid flickering.

