Update v1.1.4 - Bugfixes

Bugfix patch v1.1.4:
Changes:
- Revised the positioning of the first planets on World 1 Navigation Screen;
- NPCs dialogues at the end of each Danger Zone now also advance story events, avoiding issues with unlocking new planets when returning to the Ship through the pause menu;
- Removed the ☺️ emoji (don't ask) that showed up in the place of the corresponding joystick buttom symbol at the photosensitivity warning screen in the beginning of the game;
- Changed text of the "Press Start" label in the title screen;
- Added a permanent checkmark to completed planets at the Navigation Screen;
- Internal updating of the track names now occurs more frequently in order to avoid misnaming the current track;
- Adjustements on the pause menu navigation with joystick thumbsticks in order to avoid flickering.
Changed files in this update