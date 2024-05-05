Crash fixes and some light aesthetics

Share · View all patches · Build 14271931 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 18:26:05 UTC by Wendy

A couple persistent crashy issues have been found, particularly with some later enemy spellcards. They've been resolved to the extent of my knowledge!

Version b0.9.45417.76 patch notes:

Okinagatarashihime-no-Mikoto "Go no Sen", 21st Century Great Flood, and Freeze Sign "Perfect Freeze" made to be less crashy

Redone item sprites for Hourai Doll, Coin on a String, Optimism, Being Forgotten, Thinning Higan, Wave-motion Fist, and Marble Pillar

Hourai Doll now provides diminishing returns when multiple are carried

Mishaguji is now an achievement item

A buncha minor balance changes and a few spellcard nerfs

Boss status info appears above bullets now

Destitute Rage, Synchronous and Empty Melodies, Serendipitous Flow, both Shitcoins, Red Spider Lily, and Macabre Side Hustle all now display information about their status on the UI

What a horrible night to have a crash.

