Crash fixes and some light aesthetics

A couple persistent crashy issues have been found, particularly with some later enemy spellcards. They've been resolved to the extent of my knowledge!
Version b0.9.45417.76 patch notes:
- Okinagatarashihime-no-Mikoto "Go no Sen", 21st Century Great Flood, and Freeze Sign "Perfect Freeze" made to be less crashy
- Redone item sprites for Hourai Doll, Coin on a String, Optimism, Being Forgotten, Thinning Higan, Wave-motion Fist, and Marble Pillar
- Hourai Doll now provides diminishing returns when multiple are carried
- Mishaguji is now an achievement item
- A buncha minor balance changes and a few spellcard nerfs
- Boss status info appears above bullets now
- Destitute Rage, Synchronous and Empty Melodies, Serendipitous Flow, both Shitcoins, Red Spider Lily, and Macabre Side Hustle all now display information about their status on the UI
What a horrible night to have a crash.
