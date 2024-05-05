 Skip to content

Touhou Lensed Night Sky, Kaseigai update for 5 May 2024

Crash fixes and some light aesthetics

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A couple persistent crashy issues have been found, particularly with some later enemy spellcards. They've been resolved to the extent of my knowledge!

Version b0.9.45417.76 patch notes:

  • Okinagatarashihime-no-Mikoto "Go no Sen", 21st Century Great Flood, and Freeze Sign "Perfect Freeze" made to be less crashy
  • Redone item sprites for Hourai Doll, Coin on a String, Optimism, Being Forgotten, Thinning Higan, Wave-motion Fist, and Marble Pillar
  • Hourai Doll now provides diminishing returns when multiple are carried
  • Mishaguji is now an achievement item
  • A buncha minor balance changes and a few spellcard nerfs
  • Boss status info appears above bullets now
  • Destitute Rage, Synchronous and Empty Melodies, Serendipitous Flow, both Shitcoins, Red Spider Lily, and Macabre Side Hustle all now display information about their status on the UI

What a horrible night to have a crash.
