We have just published the following changes to Deluge: Sermon for the Dead:

13 Achievements have been implemented.

5 bad endings have been added.

A number of placeholder artworks have been replaced.

We did an extensive script workthrough, improving countless scenes.

This is a last update before the full release of the game that will take place later this month.

Please let us know if you experience any issues with the current build of the game.

Cheers,

lain