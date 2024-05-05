V0.2 Update Notice(skill book, difficulty reduction, etc)

Share · View all patches · Build 14271857 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello.

Thank you for using Fujisan Nobori.

Guiding you through the V0.2 update.

【Addition】

Skill book system: When conquering a specific Mt. Fuji (dungeon) floor, you can choose the desired skill from two options to learn. Complete your own unique character with personality.

Skill add(Shogun):

Great Swordsmanship VS Path of the Magic Swordsman

Acquisition Condition: Clear Floor 49 of Mount Fuji.

【Great Swordsmanship】

Deals 1999% of physical attack power damage to the opponent.

Cooldown: 6turn

Cost: 300mp

【Path of the Magic Swordsman】

Deals 1999% of magical attack power damage to the opponent.

Cooldown: 3turn

Cost: 30mp

Great Transformation VS Lord of Blood

Acquisition Condition: Clear Part 1.

【Great Transformation】

Deals 2999% of physical attack power damage to the opponent.

Cooldown: 11turn

Cost: 999mp

【Lord of Blood】

Deals 999% of physical attack power damage to all opponents.

Cooldown: 3turn

Cost: 300hp

Skill add(Ninja):

Betrayal VS Sword of the Moon

Acquisition Condition: Clear Floor 49 of Mount Fuji.

【Betrayal】

Deals 999% of physical attack power damage to the opponent and confuses them for 3 turns.

Cooldown: 3turn

Cost: 30yen

【Sword of the Moon】

Deals 399% of physical attack power damage to the opponent.

Cooldown: 1turn

Cost: 300mp

Serial Murders VS Kokkuri-san

Acquisition Condition: Clear Part 1.

【Serial Murders】

Deals 2399% of physical attack power damage to the opponent.

Cooldown: 9turn

Cost: 999mp

【Kokkuri-san】

Inflicts 1999% dark attribute damage to all opponents.

Cooldown: 9turn

Cost: 999mp

Skill add(Archer):

Ghost Arrows VS Wind Arrows

Acquisition Condition: Clear Floor 49 of Mount Fuji.

【Ghost Arrows】

Deals 1699% dark attribute damage to the opponent.

Cooldown: 5turn

Cost: 300mp

【Wind Arrows】

Deals 999% wind attribute damage to the opponent.

Cooldown: 3turn, Fast: +100

Cost: 300mp

Gale VS Concealment

Acquisition Condition: Clear Part 1.

【Gale】

Deals 1999% wind attribute damage to two random opponents.

Cooldown: 10trun, Fast: +100

Cost: 999mp

【Concealment】

Deals 1999% magic attack power damage to the opponent and inflicts intermediate stun for 3 turns.

Cooldown: 10turn

Cost: 999mp

Skill add(Mage):

Lightning Bolt VS Mana Burn

Acquisition Condition: Clear Floor 49 of Mount Fuji.

【Lightning Bolt】

Deals proportional electric attribute magic damage to four random opponents.

Cooldown: 5turn

Cost: 300mp

【Mana Burn】

I will reduce the opponent's mana by 999% of my magic attack power as water attribute magic.

Cooldown: 9turn

Cost: 300mp

Meteor Call VS Mind Control

Acquisition Condition: Clear Part 1.

【Meteor Call】

Deals 1999% fire attribute magic damage to the opponent.

Cooldown: 10turn

Cost: 999mp

【Mind Control】

Deals 999% fire attribute magic damage to the opponent and inflicts intermediate confusion for 3 turns.

Cooldown: 10turn

Cost: 999mp

Skill add(Younger Sitster):

Peekaboo VS Wave of Healing

Acquisition Condition: Clear Floor 49 of Mount Fuji.

【Peekaboo】

Deals 133% magic attack power damage to the opponent and absorbs it.

Cooldown: 1turn

Cost：30mp

【Wave of Healing】

Restores 100 health and mana to all allies. Activates 9 times.

Cooldown: 9turn

Cost: 300mp

Hua Tuo VS Reincarnation

Acquisition Condition: Clear Part 1.

【Hua Tuo】

Restores 100% health to selected ally.

Cooldown: 13turn

Cost：1999mp

【Reincarnation】

Revives selected ally.

Cooldown: 19turn

Cost: 1999mp

Please choose one skill. Selection cannot be cancelled.

Balance may be subject to change.

The skill (book) will be continuously updated.

【Modification】

All classes: Skills and attack accuracy have been significantly increased.

Death penalty: Removed. You will no longer lose money when you die.

Macro check: The probability of the macro check message appearing has been greatly reduced.

Mage: Fixed the effect of the skill Ice Ball being designated as Fireball.

I will try even harder.

Thank you.