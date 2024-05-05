V0.2 Update Notice(skill book, difficulty reduction, etc)

Hello.
【Addition】
-
Skill book system: When conquering a specific Mt. Fuji (dungeon) floor, you can choose the desired skill from two options to learn. Complete your own unique character with personality.
-
Skill add(Shogun):
Great Swordsmanship VS Path of the Magic Swordsman
Acquisition Condition: Clear Floor 49 of Mount Fuji.
【Great Swordsmanship】
Deals 1999% of physical attack power damage to the opponent.
Cooldown: 6turn
Cost: 300mp
【Path of the Magic Swordsman】
Deals 1999% of magical attack power damage to the opponent.
Cooldown: 3turn
Cost: 30mp
Great Transformation VS Lord of Blood
Acquisition Condition: Clear Part 1.
【Great Transformation】
Deals 2999% of physical attack power damage to the opponent.
Cooldown: 11turn
Cost: 999mp
【Lord of Blood】
Deals 999% of physical attack power damage to all opponents.
Cooldown: 3turn
Cost: 300hp
- Skill add(Ninja):
Betrayal VS Sword of the Moon
Acquisition Condition: Clear Floor 49 of Mount Fuji.
【Betrayal】
Deals 999% of physical attack power damage to the opponent and confuses them for 3 turns.
Cooldown: 3turn
Cost: 30yen
【Sword of the Moon】
Deals 399% of physical attack power damage to the opponent.
Cooldown: 1turn
Cost: 300mp
Serial Murders VS Kokkuri-san
Acquisition Condition: Clear Part 1.
【Serial Murders】
Deals 2399% of physical attack power damage to the opponent.
Cooldown: 9turn
Cost: 999mp
【Kokkuri-san】
Inflicts 1999% dark attribute damage to all opponents.
Cooldown: 9turn
Cost: 999mp
- Skill add(Archer):
Ghost Arrows VS Wind Arrows
Acquisition Condition: Clear Floor 49 of Mount Fuji.
【Ghost Arrows】
Deals 1699% dark attribute damage to the opponent.
Cooldown: 5turn
Cost: 300mp
【Wind Arrows】
Deals 999% wind attribute damage to the opponent.
Cooldown: 3turn, Fast: +100
Cost: 300mp
Gale VS Concealment
Acquisition Condition: Clear Part 1.
【Gale】
Deals 1999% wind attribute damage to two random opponents.
Cooldown: 10trun, Fast: +100
Cost: 999mp
【Concealment】
Deals 1999% magic attack power damage to the opponent and inflicts intermediate stun for 3 turns.
Cooldown: 10turn
Cost: 999mp
- Skill add(Mage):
Lightning Bolt VS Mana Burn
Acquisition Condition: Clear Floor 49 of Mount Fuji.
【Lightning Bolt】
Deals proportional electric attribute magic damage to four random opponents.
Cooldown: 5turn
Cost: 300mp
【Mana Burn】
I will reduce the opponent's mana by 999% of my magic attack power as water attribute magic.
Cooldown: 9turn
Cost: 300mp
Meteor Call VS Mind Control
Acquisition Condition: Clear Part 1.
【Meteor Call】
Deals 1999% fire attribute magic damage to the opponent.
Cooldown: 10turn
Cost: 999mp
【Mind Control】
Deals 999% fire attribute magic damage to the opponent and inflicts intermediate confusion for 3 turns.
Cooldown: 10turn
Cost: 999mp
- Skill add(Younger Sitster):
Peekaboo VS Wave of Healing
Acquisition Condition: Clear Floor 49 of Mount Fuji.
【Peekaboo】
Deals 133% magic attack power damage to the opponent and absorbs it.
Cooldown: 1turn
Cost：30mp
【Wave of Healing】
Restores 100 health and mana to all allies. Activates 9 times.
Cooldown: 9turn
Cost: 300mp
Hua Tuo VS Reincarnation
Acquisition Condition: Clear Part 1.
【Hua Tuo】
Restores 100% health to selected ally.
Cooldown: 13turn
Cost：1999mp
【Reincarnation】
Revives selected ally.
Cooldown: 19turn
Cost: 1999mp
Please choose one skill. Selection cannot be cancelled.
- Balance may be subject to change.
The skill (book) will be continuously updated.
【Modification】
-
All classes: Skills and attack accuracy have been significantly increased.
-
Death penalty: Removed. You will no longer lose money when you die.
-
Macro check: The probability of the macro check message appearing has been greatly reduced.
-
Mage: Fixed the effect of the skill Ice Ball being designated as Fireball.
