Sluggerpunk update for 5 May 2024

PATCH NOTES - v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14271842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • New Item: Robot Arm (Torso Slot) - Once the Ancient Head is defeated in the Yellow Line, the player can take one of their arms for themselves!
  • Ancient Head now drops Robot Arm item

Fixes/Changes

~ Fixed exploit where players could increase their killstreak by hitting obstacles
~ All achievements should now be working
~ Fixed problem with Boss Health Bar blocking the train timer's UI element
~ Changed boss health bar sprite to be less intrusive
~ Fixed Grand Master not flashing white when hit
~ Fixed Ancient Head (and some other enemies) not displaying damage numbers when hit

