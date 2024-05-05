PATCH NOTES - v1.0.2

Additions

New Item: Robot Arm (Torso Slot) - Once the Ancient Head is defeated in the Yellow Line, the player can take one of their arms for themselves!

Ancient Head now drops Robot Arm item

Fixes/Changes

~ Fixed exploit where players could increase their killstreak by hitting obstacles

~ All achievements should now be working

~ Fixed problem with Boss Health Bar blocking the train timer's UI element

~ Changed boss health bar sprite to be less intrusive

~ Fixed Grand Master not flashing white when hit

~ Fixed Ancient Head (and some other enemies) not displaying damage numbers when hit