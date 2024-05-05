- Gaining a Maneuver card when you already have one in your hand in Eternal Recurrence will now cause them to be combined. The same will happen with Feeble Froglings.
- Fixed an issue where cards could incorrectly appear in front of others in Eternal Recurrence.
- Fixed an issue where equipment icons were overlapping with text.
- Glyph drop breakdown now list the amount gained from the supporter pack.
- The Rebirth Glyph and Talent Reset Amulet have had additions to their descriptions to make clear that rebirthing with glyphs will not grant a talent reset.
Cycle Idle RPG update for 5 May 2024
Maneuver Condensing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
