 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cycle Idle RPG update for 5 May 2024

Maneuver Condensing

Share · View all patches · Build 14271812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gaining a Maneuver card when you already have one in your hand in Eternal Recurrence will now cause them to be combined. The same will happen with Feeble Froglings.
  • Fixed an issue where cards could incorrectly appear in front of others in Eternal Recurrence.
  • Fixed an issue where equipment icons were overlapping with text.
  • Glyph drop breakdown now list the amount gained from the supporter pack.
  • The Rebirth Glyph and Talent Reset Amulet have had additions to their descriptions to make clear that rebirthing with glyphs will not grant a talent reset.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2635671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link