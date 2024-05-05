-
Some animations have been revised.
-
You can now sneak with your weapon drawn and target the enemy in the train through seats and armor barriers.
-
Some dialogs have been reworked.
-
Some levels have been graphically reworked and new details added.
-
Glitches have been fixed.
-
New music has been added.
-
Sprites in the interface have been improved.
-
The weapon menu has been revised. Weapons can now also be equipped and dropped by a short click on the respective weapon selection button.
-
Helicopter and car model have been replaced.
-
An “Exit Game” button has been added to the main menu.
The Soldiers Factory update for 5 May 2024
New update - May, 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
