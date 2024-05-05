 Skip to content

The Soldiers Factory update for 5 May 2024

New update - May, 2024

Build 14271767 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Some animations have been revised.

  • You can now sneak with your weapon drawn and target the enemy in the train through seats and armor barriers.

  • Some dialogs have been reworked.

  • Some levels have been graphically reworked and new details added.

  • Glitches have been fixed.

  • New music has been added.

  • Sprites in the interface have been improved.

  • The weapon menu has been revised. Weapons can now also be equipped and dropped by a short click on the respective weapon selection button.

  • Helicopter and car model have been replaced.

  • An “Exit Game” button has been added to the main menu.

