New update - May, 2024

Some animations have been revised.

You can now sneak with your weapon drawn and target the enemy in the train through seats and armor barriers.

Some dialogs have been reworked.

Some levels have been graphically reworked and new details added.

Glitches have been fixed.

New music has been added.

Sprites in the interface have been improved.

The weapon menu has been revised. Weapons can now also be equipped and dropped by a short click on the respective weapon selection button.

Helicopter and car model have been replaced.