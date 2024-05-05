Update 9 - Block Signals, Railroad Crossings, Misc. Objects

Share · View all patches · Build 14271763 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Update 9 is here!

In this update I have introduced a few new features to the game.

The first one is miscellaneous objects, these are things like roads, buildings, trees, and road crossings. They don't serve any purpose, they are purely for aesthetic reasons. They are found under their own category in the build mode interface.

Next, I have added Block Signals. This feature has been requested a few times, and it helps to control automated trains. Basically, any trains running on either cruise control or on the automated path mode will stop at a signal until the associated block is clear. The Block Signal is found next to the powered rails in the build mode interface. After placing a Block Signal, you can select it to add additional signals to it, or to define which rails will trigger the signal. By default, no rails will be defined, you have to tell it which rails you want to trigger the signal by placing a trigger block on each desired rail. All signals part of the same Block Signal will turn red once any of the blocks is occupied, and will remain red until the blocks are cleared. All approaching trains running in automated mode will stop at the signals and wait until the track is clear. This feature is meant to improve automated train control a bit.

Fixed some bugs with the automated paths for trains.

Fixed a bug with the trees not clearing when upgrading a Town to a City.

Fixed a bug with DMU locomotive selection.

That's it for now! Let me know what you think of the new Block Signals, any bugs, suggestions, etc.

Thanks and have a good one!