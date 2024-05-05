 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 5 May 2024

V0.70.0.13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:
Fixed the collisions for buildings remaining in place after quitting to menu and coming back
Implemented an tentative fix for a shop bug

