Bugfixes:
Fixed the collisions for buildings remaining in place after quitting to menu and coming back
Implemented an tentative fix for a shop bug
Edengrall update for 5 May 2024
V0.70.0.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
