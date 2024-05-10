1.0.0.11 Patch Notes - 5-10-2024
Features:
- Added a Final Results page when your run ends.
Gameplay:
- Enemies now get stronger when you secure zones. Before it was on a timer.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where headshots were not tracked correctly.
- Fixed an issue where stages completed under 7:00 now track correctly.
- Fixed a bug where pressing the START button on a controller when starting a new run after a run is finished.
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t start a new run if at max level.
Balance Changes:
- Changed a challenge: complete a stage under 5:00 -> 7:00.
UI/UX:
- Added an option under UI settings to turn off enemy outlines.
Visuals:
- Made some lighting adjustments on Alpine Ridge.
- Made some lighting adjustments on High Altitude.
