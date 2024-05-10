 Skip to content

DeadBlitZ update for 10 May 2024

1.0.0.11 Patch Notes - 5-10-2024

Features:

  • Added a Final Results page when your run ends.

Gameplay:

  • Enemies now get stronger when you secure zones. Before it was on a timer.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where headshots were not tracked correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where stages completed under 7:00 now track correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where pressing the START button on a controller when starting a new run after a run is finished.
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t start a new run if at max level.

Balance Changes:

  • Changed a challenge: complete a stage under 5:00 -> 7:00.

UI/UX:

  • Added an option under UI settings to turn off enemy outlines.

Visuals:

  • Made some lighting adjustments on Alpine Ridge.
  • Made some lighting adjustments on High Altitude.

