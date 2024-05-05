Update 1.83-1 Patch Notes

-
Revamped the repair kits. Now it should have a minimum of 25 points of repair value. Also extended the repair amount to 100% instead of 25%, but only newly generated repair kits will have this value. Sorry about the inconvenience! I'm making this change because the repair kits don't really do well with items with low maximum durability, such as armor insertions.
Also, when repairing with wood and metal, it'll also have a minimum of 5 points of repair value.
Fixed a bug where the rock of rejuvenation disappears
Fixed a bug where if the secondary sidearm is showing up and you want to repair it with the kit, it tries to repair the primary sidearm instead.
