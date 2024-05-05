bugfix fo didn't load hoop colors

expected but untested additional bug ,,, racemesh colors not loading with save.

This is a bug that I expect I caught without having witnessed it happen as a problem, but I did make changes to remove it as a possible issue even though it never came up.

FO wasn't loading hoop colors,, this is not because of the script section, but instead because the FO would have been not loading other parts of the race already, if players did not add any hoops to race when they saved it. There was a debug.log line called for a list[0] item that would throw an error if there was no hoops added to race, interrupting the load. debug.log is for debugging, so at one point I fixed another problem, and while on all other vehicles managed to remove that line, missed it for FO. It would NOT have prevented the loading of the saved objects themselves, and previously would only have prevented the loading of other racetype information, however the colors are further down the function meaning that they would have all not worked for FO.