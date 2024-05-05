Version 2.3

Monster bits can now be hacked off of monsters and attached to your armor Each monster has a unique bit with a unique ability Attaching two of the same kind of monster bit will increase your AC by 1 Some bits have a ability that requires the them to be charged. Bits can only be charged when attached to the armor you are currently wearing Monsters have a chance to damage them so you will have to decide if its worth exposing them to use them or not Some have secret effects that are not listed in their descriptions

1 new potion -potion of intoxication that the player starts with, temporarily increases strength and reduces damage

Completely reworked the player inventory

If an item has a description, it can be viewed by pressing the ? button on the inventory.

Items with charged effects can be activated by pressing the * button on the inventory.

Nymphs will no longer disappear after stealing your magic items, instead they will run away

New screen wipe when starting the game

EASY MODDING OF THE PLAYER MAP SPRITE - just drag and drop any image called player.png or player.jpg into your user directory. Make sure the file name is all lower case letters. Windows: %APPDATA%\Godot\app_userdata\ROGUE-FP GNU/Linux: ~/.local/share/godot/app_userdata/ROGUE-FP



Orcs will no longer sit contently on their pile of gold while you wail on them from a distance until they die.

Venus Flytraps no longer soak up the dungeon sun while you wail on them from a distance until they die.

A bug where if you escaped the venus flytrap by teleporting, you would still be held by it.

A bug that caused monsters to think about waking up every time the player took a step in the room they are in. Monsters are much sleepier now.

The wall shader being bugged for some people. -Though I can't say for sure if it's fixed because I couldn't replicate it on any of my test machines. Nevertheless , that shader has been simplified and optimized.

Some monster navigation issues.

Aquators no longer deal +-0 damage.

Items can now be dropped properly again

Player will properly get their light radius back when the blind status effect goes away

Leprechauns now drop gold when killed

SMALL CHANGES:

Tweaked gas spore explosion sound effect

Increased gas spore explosion damage

Log box is a little bit more opaque to make the text more legible

Control focus color now matches the ROGUE-FP logo

KNOWN ISSUES:

Monsters that are poisoned from rattler venom turn back to their normal color after a hit/miss animation despite still being poisoned

Controller issues with the new inventory -description/activate buttons can't be pressed, the mouse must be used.

Killing a monster in a hallway with the wand of draining wall cause the message log to spam “you defeated the monster” over and over. This is because the wand deals damage 1 point at a time, even after a monster is already dead.

NOTES FOR WINDOWS USERS:

Since I use GNU/Linux for development I don't often do a lot of testing on windows. Its extremely rare that something will cause the engine to crash on windows but not on GNU/Linux.

But for this release I DID do some testing. And while I haven't found any OS specific crashes, praise be to the lord of the Dungeons, there DOES seem to be a couple weird issues on the windows side.

First, the Godot engine doesn't seem to work well with Windows' UI scaling. For example, if you have a 4k monitor and have your UI scaling set to 150%, the engine will scale the entire game window up and will think that you have a 1440p monitor instead. This is a tricky issue to solve but I'll do what I can. Users with UI scaling set to 100% should have no issues however.

Second, if you have an AMD gpu and in your Adrenaline settings you have your color correction set to “vivid gaming”, then I would say that ROGUE-FP actually looks worse with that setting on. There's much less contrast on the textures and the bloom outlines on torches are overly bright. I would recommend setting your color correction to “normal” if you wish to see how ROGUE-FP is intended too look.

JUST GETTING STARTED

Version 2.3 is finally out!

Only now are we just starting to scratch the surface of what I have planned for ROGUE-FP. In this update the player can now take advantage of the bits you've been hacking off of monsters. The inventory UI has been redone so that items can now have sub-inventories. This needed to be done so that armor can now hold the monster bits you've been hacking off.

Each monster has its own bit and each bit has its own ability. ABILITIES ALSO STACK. So for example if you have two bat ears attached to your armor, the radius for detecting walls will be double compared to if you had just one attached. Same goes for three.Right now monster bits can only have one ability but I may change that in the future as more features are added to the game and new features end up outpacing new monsters being added.

Players can now finally change the default @ symbol sprite for the player character. This was something I wanted for a long time but only knew of relatively complicated method of doing this. However I found a much simpler method a couple of weeks ago that works much better for both of us. Like I listed above you just need to drop a file named player.png or player.jpg into the games user directory and it should load it up when the game starts. If the file name is correct but there is an error loading the image then the game will let you know when you actually get past the main menu and into the game.

One thing to note though is that most images will probably only look good on the texture graphics mode. Since the ASCII mode and hybrid mode are so dark, the camera has to crank up the exposure to make things visible. If you want to use a custom player sprite in those modes you may need to darken it in GIMP or Photoshop first to have it look right.

This was a pretty big update so please let me know if you find any bugs or crashes. Also if you enjoy the game please consider writing a short review! It really helps! THANKS!