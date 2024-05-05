MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE - Build 1.0.107.43

Here we are guys!

The time has finally come to drop the update!

We worked directly on the dynamic Center of Gravity calculation and we made the calculation of the “non-linear suspension” system more complex and detailed.

Now you can switch (loop) up to three amazing animations with the same key and use it to make super screenshot during wheelies or during jumps!

Physics core received a great improvement, from tyre contact to suspension, especially on the front end.

We also completely reworked the helmetcam making it much more dynamic and realistic but keeping the possibility to be personalized by the user.

In the backend of the game core we made a big cleaning job on the code that will help us a lot in the future to work on it and solve issues faster.

NEW WHEELIE ANIMATIONS











CHANGELOG: