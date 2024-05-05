MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE - Build 1.0.107.43
Here we are guys!
The time has finally come to drop the update!
We worked directly on the dynamic Center of Gravity calculation and we made the calculation of the “non-linear suspension” system more complex and detailed.
Now you can switch (loop) up to three amazing animations with the same key and use it to make super screenshot during wheelies or during jumps!
Physics core received a great improvement, from tyre contact to suspension, especially on the front end.
We also completely reworked the helmetcam making it much more dynamic and realistic but keeping the possibility to be personalized by the user.
In the backend of the game core we made a big cleaning job on the code that will help us a lot in the future to work on it and solve issues faster.
NEW WHEELIE ANIMATIONS
JOIN TIMEATTACK NOTIFICATION on TELEGRAM
JOIN TELEGRAM BROADCAST CHANNEL
CHANGELOG:
- Bugfix on bike selection menu that lock sometimes selecting a skin
- New Race MX setup that will allow to choose duration instead of laps (time + 2 laps)
- hotfix on GAME MODE selection ( Multiplayer )
- small revision of the tap brake simulation code
- physics experiment on the influence of ramp slope on roll motion in whips
- some other tuning on Throttle gyro and tapbake
- improved bike steering control in 0-20Km/h range
- New calculation system for realigning the in air motion, based on the rotation speed of the rear wheel.
- fixed some behaviors of the physical calculation on pitch in air
- bugfix on preload conversion
- hotfix on jumpoff tire weight force
- new Direct Transmission ( wheel <-> engine )
- working on rev limiter simulation
- hotfix HFT 750 engine tdr file
- new automatic clutch code
- change start position code ( now check ground )
- bugfix on remote bike start grid positioning
- bugfix on local bike positioning workaround so far the bike is locked until gate was open in multy/race
- changing hell of sand terrain configuration
- improve tire rubber simulation on soft terrains
- bugfix clutch with rear brake
- new "Balance" mode in options menu (reduce lean limit at it will be used for future disciplines)
- new wheel contact system for rigid obstacles
- big bugfix on side skidding under 15Km/h
- rider position at spawn/start
- disable "LEAN OVER LIMIT" crash
- hotfix helmetcam on roll corner and stick corner anticipation code.
- new default helmetcam values ( do integrity check )
- fixed helmetcam override look at damper
- reduced jitter on helmetcsm
- wider range on look damp
- hotfix head look in air
- improved low speed error correction
- improved helmet camera orientation during whip
- bugfix on wheel simulation at zero angular velocity
- Fixed historical bug that slowed down bikes at high wheelie angles
- New manual clutch push/release separated speed
- Added new sequential trick animations (loop on same button)
- improved the limiter sound
- bugfix on impacts with dynamic obstacles “SX tracks”
- hotfix foot animation during whip
- fine-tuning of the tire contact area
- fine-tuning of the ground drag
- other fine-tuning before release
- add telegram and discord link on timeattack wining screen
- hotfix hand on ground animation
Changed files in this update