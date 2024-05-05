-
Fixed an issue on certain characters when moving backwards or forwards when pressing the dodge button you'll slide backwards or forward.
Fixed an issue on Sasquatch not allowing Air Strong to work from a wall jump.
More netcode fixes in order to fix desync issues.
Terrordrome - Reign of the Legends update for 5 May 2024
Terrordrome : ROTL Update 21-Fix 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
