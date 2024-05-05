 Skip to content

Terrordrome - Reign of the Legends update for 5 May 2024

Terrordrome : ROTL Update 21-Fix 5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue on certain characters when moving backwards or forwards when pressing the dodge button you'll slide backwards or forward.

  • Fixed an issue on Sasquatch not allowing Air Strong to work from a wall jump.

  • More netcode fixes in order to fix desync issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Terrordrome - Reign of the Legends Content Depot 1291171
