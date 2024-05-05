0.6.2 Bug Fixes and small balance changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14271424 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 16:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, yet another small update with a few fixes and balance tuning.

Fixes:

Fixed a critical error which caused the game to crash on Necromancer fight, if he killed himself with any Zombies still alive (thanks to hatell for reporting this)

Fixed a critical error which caused the game to crash on Necromancer fight, if there was no empty spot for new Zombies to spawn

Fixed a bug which cause Necromancer to show incorrect self damage

Reduced the sound level of mastery gain and mastery level up sounds

Balance:

Thief Queen (act I Elite) damage increased 7 --- 9

Huge Treant (act I Elite) health incrased 10 --- 12

Gold Addict (act II normal enemy) health reduced 15 --- 14

Big Boy (act II Elite) attack damage reduced 28 --- 26

Armor Eater (act III Elite) attack damage reduced 16 --- 15

Incrased the chance to find Rare talents on Hero levels 3 and 4

Mana Funnel talent Mana cost reduced 4 --- 3.

