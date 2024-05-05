0.6.2 Bug Fixes and small balance changes

Hello everyone, yet another small update with a few fixes and balance tuning.
Fixes:
- Fixed a critical error which caused the game to crash on Necromancer fight, if he killed himself with any Zombies still alive (thanks to hatell for reporting this)
- Fixed a critical error which caused the game to crash on Necromancer fight, if there was no empty spot for new Zombies to spawn
- Fixed a bug which cause Necromancer to show incorrect self damage
- Reduced the sound level of mastery gain and mastery level up sounds
Balance:
- Thief Queen (act I Elite) damage increased 7 --- 9
- Huge Treant (act I Elite) health incrased 10 --- 12
- Gold Addict (act II normal enemy) health reduced 15 --- 14
- Big Boy (act II Elite) attack damage reduced 28 --- 26
- Armor Eater (act III Elite) attack damage reduced 16 --- 15
- Incrased the chance to find Rare talents on Hero levels 3 and 4
- Mana Funnel talent Mana cost reduced 4 --- 3.
Feel free to join our Discord and Twitter and leave your suggestions and thoughts!
Changed files in this update