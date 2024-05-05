 Skip to content

Hell Shuffle update for 5 May 2024

0.6.2 Bug Fixes and small balance changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, yet another small update with a few fixes and balance tuning.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a critical error which caused the game to crash on Necromancer fight, if he killed himself with any Zombies still alive (thanks to hatell for reporting this)
  • Fixed a critical error which caused the game to crash on Necromancer fight, if there was no empty spot for new Zombies to spawn
  • Fixed a bug which cause Necromancer to show incorrect self damage
  • Reduced the sound level of mastery gain and mastery level up sounds

Balance:

  • Thief Queen (act I Elite) damage increased 7 --- 9
  • Huge Treant (act I Elite) health incrased 10 --- 12
  • Gold Addict (act II normal enemy) health reduced 15 --- 14
  • Big Boy (act II Elite) attack damage reduced 28 --- 26
  • Armor Eater (act III Elite) attack damage reduced 16 --- 15
  • Incrased the chance to find Rare talents on Hero levels 3 and 4
  • Mana Funnel talent Mana cost reduced 4 --- 3.

