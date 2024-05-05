Park Studio Alpha 0.1.0.B

This patch includes the following bug fixes:

Gizmos are now easier to select, they also got a new look.

The sliders in the transform capsule have been disabled, you can now only type values in the capsules.

Coaster Nodes are now a little bit bigger and easier to select, previously they were too small and the game selected the track instead.

Inserting a node between two nodes doesn't make the track disappear.

Known issues:

The Undo and Redo causes many issues with the coaster and path system, those issues will be fixed in the next patch. For now we advise you not to use the Undo and Redo system with coasters and paths.

If you are encountering any issues while playing Park Studio, please report them in our Discord, there is a new channel to give your feedback for the game as well.

We will soon begin development on Alpha 0.2, which means we won't be able to produce patches for Alpha 0.1, so please report all the bugs you encounter so we can fix them now. Thank you.

Have a great day! 🎢