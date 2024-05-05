Patch Notes - Update 1.2.0

Changes:
Added: Introduced more bot names
Added: Players now see a hitmarker when they successfully hit another player
Changes: BOTS now fully load in at different times
Changes: BOTS now have a lower chance to dance in the lobby
Changes: BOTS are now slightly more accurate with jumping to different platforms
Changes: Improved BOT interactions with players during gameplay
Changes: When opening the host menu as a client, a message will now inform the player that this menu is only for the host
Changes: Made some changes to the lobby map
Fixes:
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where BOTS wouldn't use certain paths
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where BOTS couldn't pathfind on certain parts of the map
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where BOTS could wear holiday restricted outfits
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where BOTS could wear developer outfits
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where players could wear holiday restricted cosmetics
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where some faces would only load on the main menu
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where profile pictures could cause errors in the background processes
Performance:
Performance: Reduced polygon count for some objects
Thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update