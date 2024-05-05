Patch Notes - Update 1.2.0

Changes:

Added: Introduced more bot names

Added: Players now see a hitmarker when they successfully hit another player

Changes: BOTS now fully load in at different times

Changes: BOTS now have a lower chance to dance in the lobby

Changes: BOTS are now slightly more accurate with jumping to different platforms

Changes: Improved BOT interactions with players during gameplay

Changes: When opening the host menu as a client, a message will now inform the player that this menu is only for the host

Changes: Made some changes to the lobby map

Fixes:

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where BOTS wouldn't use certain paths

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where BOTS couldn't pathfind on certain parts of the map

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where BOTS could wear holiday restricted outfits

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where BOTS could wear developer outfits

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where players could wear holiday restricted cosmetics

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where some faces would only load on the main menu

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where profile pictures could cause errors in the background processes

Performance:

Performance: Reduced polygon count for some objects

Thank you for playing!