Build 1.0.10

If you are experiencing a black screen and restarting doesn't help, please follow this step-by-step guide on how to fix it: https://imgur.com/a/7LOAktG
Black screen fix!
Go to Rusty's Retirement in your Steam library > Gear icon > Manage > Browser local files
Select Rusty's Retirement.exe > Right-click > Properties
Go to the Compatibility tab > check Disable fullscreen optimizations > you should be good to go!
We are still investigating the black screen bug on Windows. We have found a fix but it’s a bit tricky to get it working. For now, please follow the guide above to fix it!
Hey folks,
Here are some tweaks that have been made to the game. Hopefully, it will ease some balancing issues and frustrations.
- Splunk no longer wanders off the screen.
- Splunk will wander around less if there is work to be done.
- Splunk also received a bit of a speed boost + 25%
- Feeder bots were still causing a lot of frustration among players, so they will now take the lowest crop that is available in your inventory.
- To remove further frustration, Biofuel bots will now ignore the lowest crop available in your inventory. However, they will still use said crop if there is no other option available - this is to prevent the early game from breaking.
- Animals will eat less crops and roam around the farm more. They should still poop roughly the same amount.
- Added a check to retroactively fix any unlocked lands that were still acting as if they were blocked.
- Fixed an issue where the game was getting stuck on Mac when switching to another desktop or fullscreen application.
Idea:
Splunk currently seeds a crop patch if it is entirely empty. I was thinking of changing it to > Splunk will seed a crop patch that is half empty. The only problem with this approach is that he will run around the farm a lot more and as a result it may lead to him becoming even less efficient from constantly walking back and forth.
Let me know what you think!
Thank you for all your continued support! :orange_heart:
