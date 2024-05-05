 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardeus update for 5 May 2024

V0.11 Is Open For Testing

Share · View all patches · Build 14271372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Stardeus v0.11 major update is now open for public testing. If you would like to try it and provide early feedback, follow these steps to activate it:

  • Right-click Stardeus in your Steam library.
  • Choose "Properties."
  • Select the "Betas" tab.
  • Choose "v0_11_alpha" from the dropdown.

Beware, this version still contains some bugs and rough edges, so participate only if you're feeling adventurous. Bug reports and feedback are greatly appreciated.

Discuss the update on Discord in the #stardeus-v_11 channel.

The v0.11 update will launch for everyone in about a month. See you then!

  • spajus

Follow the Development

Get Stardeus

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1380910/Stardeus/

Changed depots in v0_11_alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 14271372
Windows 64-bit Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
Linux 64-bit Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
macOS 64-bit Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link