Simutrans 124 Released

The long awaited Simutrans 124 is finally here! This version comes with a lot of changes, although the most visible ones are the improved support for anti-alising of fonts and some reworked windows. Under the hood, many less visible changes were made to allow this to be the first stable Android release - which means you will be able to play online now on Android too!

Note for macOS players on Steam: Due to the new directory structure, paksets installed through Steam may not show at all. You can use the in-game installer to workaround this.

Highlights of this version

Improved anti-aliasing of fonts, now using TrueType fonts by default.

Reworked main menu and option windows.

Reworked list windows, they are now checkered lists easier to read.

The minimap now changes if you are in underground mode.

The new directory structure allows the players to install paksets if they don't have admin rights.

Fixed loading of heightmaps.

pak64 124.0

pak128 2.9

pak192.comic 0.71

pak64.german 124.0.0.2

pak128.german 2.2

pak64.nippon 0.62

Full changelog

Here's the full list of changes since the last version.

Added

pak64.german 0.124.0.0.1 uses 40x40 buttons and therefore the theme is necessary and should not be missing

labelupdate for all windows were it makes sense

Checkered list windows

obj_xxx_details in translation will display some more details on an obj, especially vehciles

traffic lights remove themselves if only a curve or a single tile is below them

fontconfig for linux font selection

Aliasing fonts

Rework of banner and options windows. Added button to play tutorial and load last save to banner

rotate house tool will also switch railroad switches (eyecandy only)

new parameter in simuconf.tab cityroad_speeds for a timeline (year,new_speed) of speed limits of way with pavement

rotate also rotates the order of vehicles on a tile to avoid overlapping

Sell all convois in a depot with Ctrl + Sell button

Signals can be replaced by overbuilding them using left-click

missing script ai text

menubar can be dragged to each corner

Display artist credits for music

function find backend specific default TTF font dr_get_system_font()

Theme colour parameter for highlighted objects (gui_color_object_highlight)

scroll to selected font in load-font window

theme parameter gui_color_image_transparency to set transparency color for icons (Yona-TYT)

update vehicle history frame with search string

.pak files are now also searched for in subdirectories of pakset

tooltip warnign when try to cross way without suitable crossing or curves on runways

Loading time display in depot, convoi info and vehicle timeline

MSI installer for SDL2 MSVC builds

single toolbar mode (top and centered) primarily for Android and tablets

Try to detect base_dir when installed on linux

new tool (and button in signal dialog) for removing signals only

map view can be changed with any general tool by dragging the pointer above a threshold

Changed

High resolution icon for Android

all list react immediately on editing the filter name

removed a lot of table to speed up convoi list and added route bar

right click/control+left -> goto pos, left click -> open window

Again orange as default unowned color to have more contrast

Decouple label style and show option

enforce a minimum width of 5 digits for number edit fields

GUI numberinputs stretch horizontally to fill their space

Players can't build over public ways if there is another player halt on them

Slightly improved goods window

Almost impossible to have a language selected with a non-matching font

rename texttype to correct name

save button and save window single translate

button text to exists translate (equal to the window title of the dialog)

state of railroad switches will be saved between games

Delete buttons are always shown when saving/loading. Config show_delete_buttons is deprecated

Increased default vertical spacing of loadsave items from 0 to 1 (so it doesn't look super crammed)

use internal server list name for backup

use 5bit granularity for alpha-blending sometimes

do not change debug tab in scenario window if debug text is empty

issue warning when old object is overlaid by new one

click on ticker jumps to coordinate of message under cursor (or opens message window)

send doubled-object warning as message, click on the message shows the full warning

only warn about doubled objects with different checksums

a go-to-coordinate action will change view to underground/normal view if target is invisible

messages, speed records, ticker use 3d coordinates

tests use command_x.set_slope

Display number of station tiles in parenthesis in convoi details

update convoi list name filter on enter to avoid longer delays

reflect underground view settings in minimap windows

Look for fonts in subdirectories recursively (up to 5 levels)

pedestrians spawned on more tiles, more distributed over tiles, now client wise settings for server games

Ignore pedestrians for deletion tool

only show connection of top factory window in minimap

use TAB to change between tabs

6% speed gain to to a freelist with integrated iterator

Always allow '-until' command line parameter

MacOS bundle is now self-contained

removed LEFT_REPEAT message hack, as this destroys left dragging for fps<10

discard all but the last drag event in a single call to check_events(() or the calac_route maz be called twice during mark_tiles

process events in screen refresh and queue them for execution for more responsiveness on weak devices”

reset frame time when zoom in

file location in the same directory

pakset downloader in separate file

Divide minimap 'Selections' button into two (Show networks and Selections)

Use XDG_DATA_HOME for user dir on linux (only if it has been set)

allow dragging scrollpanes instead using scrollbars

only load goods for a destination into a single convoi. This avoids loading in parrallel of slow loading convois

test connect timeout now 2 seconds (for windows, please adapt and test on Linux/Mac) for query server status

Fixed