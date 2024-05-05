 Skip to content

Auto Clicker update for 5 May 2024

Region of interest and other tweaks - Patch 0.1.1

General Changes

  • Now you can select a region of interest for image detection, reducing the area to search and improving processing speed.
  • Added more information to the help page.
  • UI improvements.

Recording Mode Changes

  • Added a move cursor toggle.

