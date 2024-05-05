Update, Version 20240505





[Faith]Added a new type of prayer: Pray for Aggression

[Faith]The Enyo faith is now complete.

[Faith]New Religious Book: <<Enyo, The Destroyer of Civilization>>

[Loot]Bandit Berserkers may now drop <<Enyo, The Destroyer of Civilization>>.

[Shopping]The Arena Trainer in Katan may sometimes sell <<Enyo, The Destroyer of Civilization>>.

[Faith]New Belief: Norse Paganism (Always Available)

[Faith]The "Sanctioned Raider" tenet now has a 50% discount if your belief is Norse Paganism.

[Faith]Added a new NPC blood god faith based on Norse Paganism that random Bandit Berserkers may follow.

Fixed a bug that when you gain a new state effect via praying, the state window was not correctly updated.

Fixed a crash when a window tries to display the special attribution of additional gold from battles in some cases.

Fixed a bug that certain types of human pets cannot be butchered.

【信仰】增加了一种新的祈祷种类：祈祷获得攻击力

【信仰】埃尼奥信仰完成

【信仰】新宗教书籍：《埃尼奥-文明的毁灭者》

【掉落物】强盗狂战士现在可能掉落《埃尼奥-文明的毁灭者》

【购物】卡坦的竞技场训练师现在有时会贩卖《埃尼奥-文明的毁灭者》

【信仰】新信仰核心：古北欧诸神

【信仰】【正当掠夺者】信条在核心是【古北欧诸神】时现在有50%的折扣。

【信仰】加入了一个新的基于古北欧诸神的NPC血神信仰，强盗狂战士可能信奉这种信仰。

修复了在战斗中通过祈祷获得一种状态效果时，状态窗口没有更新的Bug。

修复了某些情况下窗口试图绘制战斗后额外获得的金钱的特殊属性数值时崩溃的情况。

修复了部分人类宠物无法被屠宰的Bug。

