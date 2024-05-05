 Skip to content

Exodus update for 5 May 2024

Miscellaneous Tuning and Improvements / Ajuste e Melhorias Diversas

EN-US

  • Increased Player Speed
  • Increased Shot Speed
  • Increased sword attack
  • Increased Sprite Shot size
  • Adjusted some elements of the Scenario
  • Adjusted some messages and information
  • Adjusted found and reported bugs
  • Adjusted some mechanics
  • Increased Shot Strength

PT-BR

  • Aumentado Velocidade Do Player
  • Aumentado Velocidade do Tiro
  • Aumentado ataque da espada
  • Aumentado tamanho Sprite Tiro
  • Ajustado alguns elementos do Cenario
  • Ajustado algumas mensagens e Informações
  • Ajustados bugs encontrados e relatados
  • Ajustado algumas mecanicas
  • Aumentado Força do tiro

