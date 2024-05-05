Miscellaneous Tuning and Improvements / Ajuste e Melhorias Diversas

EN-US
- Increased Player Speed
- Increased Shot Speed
- Increased sword attack
- Increased Sprite Shot size
- Adjusted some elements of the Scenario
- Adjusted some messages and information
- Adjusted found and reported bugs
- Adjusted some mechanics
- Increased Shot Strength
PT-BR
- Aumentado Velocidade Do Player
- Aumentado Velocidade do Tiro
- Aumentado ataque da espada
- Aumentado tamanho Sprite Tiro
- Ajustado alguns elementos do Cenario
- Ajustado algumas mensagens e Informações
- Ajustados bugs encontrados e relatados
- Ajustado algumas mecanicas
- Aumentado Força do tiro
