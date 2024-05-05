Update 0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14271304 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 16:46:31 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Thank you to everyone that has bought Card Engine or shown their interest. I appreciate it!

Here is a small update/hotfix for users that experienced issues with scaling on big screens, as well as some related changes.

Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Community Hub, or on our official Discord server. - Fred, The Developer.

Features

Added native Fullscreen support. To toggle Fullscreen, press the F11 key by default, or customize the key-binding in the Settings.

Improvements

Replaced the UI Scale Factor number in the settings with a more intuitive slider for adjusting the size of the user interface.

Fixes