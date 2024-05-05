 Skip to content

Card Engine update for 5 May 2024

Update 0.1.1

Hello everyone,

Thank you to everyone that has bought Card Engine or shown their interest. I appreciate it!

Here is a small update/hotfix for users that experienced issues with scaling on big screens, as well as some related changes.

Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Community Hub, or on our official Discord server. - Fred, The Developer.

Features

  • Added native Fullscreen support. To toggle Fullscreen, press the F11 key by default, or customize the key-binding in the Settings.

Improvements

  • Replaced the UI Scale Factor number in the settings with a more intuitive slider for adjusting the size of the user interface.

Fixes

  • Fixed default UI scaling being too small on big screens and too big on small screens. - Let me know if you still encounter issues with scaling!

