- Crafting tutorial now requires some sand to complete
- More hints and tips when completing early game research
- Performance improvements
- Commands that take a number argument will now go to the default value when the argument is omitted
- Added debug commands to tweak the fixed framerate
Roody:2d update for 5 May 2024
Roody2d 0.12.2 beta
