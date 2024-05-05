 Skip to content

Roody:2d update for 5 May 2024

Roody2d 0.12.2 beta

Build 14271300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Crafting tutorial now requires some sand to complete
  • More hints and tips when completing early game research
  • Performance improvements
  • Commands that take a number argument will now go to the default value when the argument is omitted
  • Added debug commands to tweak the fixed framerate

