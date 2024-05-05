 Skip to content

MIND CORRIDORS: Paroniria update for 5 May 2024

Alternate Endings Hints Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14271257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new hint for an ending inside Father's level.
  • Added a new hint behind the sailor's game rules.
  • Added a new secret ending.
  • Fixed the easter egg level's enemy behaviour
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Minor QOL fixes in many levels (fixed glitched shadows, rebalanced sprint time, fixed colliders)

