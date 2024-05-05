- Added a new hint for an ending inside Father's level.
- Added a new hint behind the sailor's game rules.
- Added a new secret ending.
- Fixed the easter egg level's enemy behaviour
- Minor bug fixes
- Minor QOL fixes in many levels (fixed glitched shadows, rebalanced sprint time, fixed colliders)
MIND CORRIDORS: Paroniria update for 5 May 2024
Alternate Endings Hints Update
