The Great Rebellion update for 5 May 2024

Patch 5th of May: Ultra widescreen Support, Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14271185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ultrawidescreen Support is now working
  • Various UI fixes
  • fixed dash cooldown particles being active on level start

