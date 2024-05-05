Hotfixes:0013

- optimization improvement (especially for low/mid settings)
- fixed bug with light and fog inside pipe-tunnel
- added missing sounds
- fixed bug with 'sleeping' enemies
- updated enemies that sometimes 'stuck and not reacting player'
- fixed compensation depended on FOV parameter
and other tiny improvements
Also:
- "stutter fps" bug was found (happens with chance when you run away from enemies) - working on it
- New save system and manual save in slot - still in development
Your feedback allows us to find bugs much faster and improve the game experience. <3
Changed files in this update