Pine Harbor update for 5 May 2024

Hotfixes:0013

5 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • optimization improvement (especially for low/mid settings)
  • fixed bug with light and fog inside pipe-tunnel
  • added missing sounds
  • fixed bug with 'sleeping' enemies
  • updated enemies that sometimes 'stuck and not reacting player'
  • fixed compensation depended on FOV parameter
    and other tiny improvements

Also:

  • "stutter fps" bug was found (happens with chance when you run away from enemies) - working on it
  • New save system and manual save in slot - still in development

Your feedback allows us to find bugs much faster and improve the game experience. <3

