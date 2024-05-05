V2.4.0 - Patch

Fixes

Cartridge unlocks screen for Santa's Workshop, document 2 now has correct name

Final checkpoint for Nightmare will now activate once you enter the Jack in the box room to stop softlock if you are killed

Strange paintings in Eternal Storage now display correct texture when picked up

Spelling mistakes in Eternal Storage

Picking up Warehouse 14 in The Mall will no longer cause M.A.D to appear on the shelf as well

Navigation flag colour now only affects the fabric

Zombies in The Mine will now get knocked away from the player if you hit them from behind instead of towards the player

Improvements

New give feedback button that links to Google Forms where you can give feedback on each cartridge

Almost doubled amount of fuel lantern has in The Mine to encourage its use

Removed some paths and shorted others in The Mine to improve experience

Hallway doors in Eternal Storage have been moved and reworked so you cannot get lost as easily as before (Sorry to all the YouTube/Twitch players who spent so much time getting lost)

Footstep sounds closer together and come from in front of you now

When you pickup a cartridge and take it to the play area in The Mall the box will now automatically move to the shelf without needing to insert the cartridge into the console

Added secondary text for interaction text, important text will no longer disappear if you interact with something else

Added warning text that progress within cartridges is not saved

Navigation flags in The Mine now have numbers on them so you can more easily tell if you are going backwards

Zombies in The Mine now move faster, attack faster and are harder to kill

Player crouches slightly lower in The Mine now

Added dead zombie to crouch section of The Mine

Increased average playtime amount for Eternal Storage from 25 minutes to 35 minutes

You can now use the controller in The Mall