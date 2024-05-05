V2.4.0 - Patch

Fixes
Cartridge unlocks screen for Santa's Workshop, document 2 now has correct name
Final checkpoint for Nightmare will now activate once you enter the Jack in the box room to stop softlock if you are killed
Strange paintings in Eternal Storage now display correct texture when picked up
Spelling mistakes in Eternal Storage
Picking up Warehouse 14 in The Mall will no longer cause M.A.D to appear on the shelf as well
Navigation flag colour now only affects the fabric
Zombies in The Mine will now get knocked away from the player if you hit them from behind instead of towards the player
Improvements
New give feedback button that links to Google Forms where you can give feedback on each cartridge
Almost doubled amount of fuel lantern has in The Mine to encourage its use
Removed some paths and shorted others in The Mine to improve experience
Hallway doors in Eternal Storage have been moved and reworked so you cannot get lost as easily as before (Sorry to all the YouTube/Twitch players who spent so much time getting lost)
Footstep sounds closer together and come from in front of you now
When you pickup a cartridge and take it to the play area in The Mall the box will now automatically move to the shelf without needing to insert the cartridge into the console
Added secondary text for interaction text, important text will no longer disappear if you interact with something else
Added warning text that progress within cartridges is not saved
Navigation flags in The Mine now have numbers on them so you can more easily tell if you are going backwards
Zombies in The Mine now move faster, attack faster and are harder to kill
Player crouches slightly lower in The Mine now
Added dead zombie to crouch section of The Mine
Increased average playtime amount for Eternal Storage from 25 minutes to 35 minutes
You can now use the controller in The Mall
