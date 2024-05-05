Patch notes: V 0.2.18.145

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

Reduced by 25% the absorption capacity of iodine-135.

Increased by 25% the absorption capacity of xenon-135.

Increased by 30% the xenon generation rate due to iodine degradation.

Reduced by 15% the incidence of temperature in the degradation of iodine.

Reduced by 15% the incidence of the presence of boron in the degradation of iodine.

Moved the "Chemical Module enable" option from the game settings to the level selection windows when starting a new game.

Modified alarm label from TURBINE OVERLOAD-REVVING to TURBINE OVERLOAD.

Modified the numeric keypads so that they queue keystrokes and thus make it easier to enter a value.

Increased the time AO waits to repeat a recommendation (from 5 to 15 minutes).

Replicated the core reactivity meter in the chemical treatments panel.

Fixed bug when loading a savegame, where the pressurizer heaters did not recover their state correctly.

Fixed bug in the generator turbine / breaker / synchroscope so that the RPM is always maintained when the breaker is closed.

Fixed bug that prevented some buttons from being pressed when the player was wearing the hazmat suit.

Fixed bug of AO reporting that turbines required maintenance when they did not.