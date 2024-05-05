 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 5 May 2024

Patch notes: V 0.2.18.145

Share · View all patches · Build 14271167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

  • Reduced by 25% the absorption capacity of iodine-135.

  • Increased by 25% the absorption capacity of xenon-135.

  • Increased by 30% the xenon generation rate due to iodine degradation.

  • Reduced by 15% the incidence of temperature in the degradation of iodine.

  • Reduced by 15% the incidence of the presence of boron in the degradation of iodine.

  • Moved the "Chemical Module enable" option from the game settings to the level selection windows when starting a new game.

  • Modified alarm label from TURBINE OVERLOAD-REVVING to TURBINE OVERLOAD.

  • Modified the numeric keypads so that they queue keystrokes and thus make it easier to enter a value.

  • Increased the time AO waits to repeat a recommendation (from 5 to 15 minutes).

  • Replicated the core reactivity meter in the chemical treatments panel.

  • Fixed bug when loading a savegame, where the pressurizer heaters did not recover their state correctly.

  • Fixed bug in the generator turbine / breaker / synchroscope so that the RPM is always maintained when the breaker is closed.

  • Fixed bug that prevented some buttons from being pressed when the player was wearing the hazmat suit.

  • Fixed bug of AO reporting that turbines required maintenance when they did not.

  • Fixed bug of the safety valves of the ion column circuit, which did not recover their state when loading a savegame.

[b]This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
  • Loading history…
