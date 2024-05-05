Single-Player and Co-Op Modes Now Live!

After a challenging journey of 8 months filled with ups and downs, we are thrilled to announce the release of the single-player and co-op modes for Line War. This update marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing your gaming experience. Now you can enjoy Line War at any time, whether or not there are other players online, if you want to practice before heading into multiplayer matches, or if you simply prefer playing against an AI opponent.

New features in this release:

Single-player Skirmish AI : Face off against the AI in thrilling solo matches.

: Face off against the AI in thrilling solo matches. Co-op vs AI : Team up with up to 3 friends and take on the AI together.

: Team up with up to 3 friends and take on the AI together. New Handicap System : Even out the odds against skilled human players, play a 2v1 on equal terms, or just boost the AI to 4.0x in Co-op - it's all up to you!

: Even out the odds against skilled human players, play a 2v1 on equal terms, or just boost the AI to 4.0x in Co-op - it's all up to you! Localization: Beginning the support for multiple languages, with an initial release of German, Spanish and Russian.

If you are hungry for some more details, read on...

After listening to the overwhelming feedback that single-player was essential for Line War, serious single-player development began last summer. Initially, we were hoping that a simpler basic AI to practice against would be sufficient but it quickly became apparent that the AI should instead be built in a robust way. This took nearly a year to complete. The first 6 months consisted of architecting the foundation of clustering algorithms, building statistical information, and gradually introducing capabilities for the AI to understand the battlefield and then draw visual commands like a human would play.

This new AI will continue to improve in coming updates and begin to vary its play style. The way the AI has been built creates a solid foundation for future single-player content such as campaigns, user-created scenarios, and better advisory information for players based on the extensive analytic services that the AI runs to evaluate the match so it can form and adapt its strategies and tactics.

In addition to the new single-player and co-op modes, we have added a new handicap system. You can set handicaps for players and the AI. This means you can gradually start with a weaker AI opponent and gradually increase its strength as your skill increases. This handicap system also works in multiplayer and co-op modes, so people of different skill levels can play in the same match. You can even play asymmetric matches like 2v1 where you boost the single-player to level out the playing field.

We are also keen to reach more players through localization. In this release, we have added support for Spanish, German, and Russian, and more languages will follow.

We celebrate the 2nd anniversary since the initial release of Line War today with this single-player and co-op update. This is our first major game release and we are learning through this process. If we build another game in the future, there is no question about it having single-player support from the start. We hear you, and we learned from your feedback.

THANK YOU

Thank you for your patience while waiting for this update. We know there has been plenty of speculation that the game has been abandoned, but this is far from the case. Development has continued and will continue. The Line War Discord server is an active place to follow the progress if it is quiet in Steam discussions.

You can read the release notes if you are curious about some balance changes that are also included in this release.

PATREON SUPPORT

If you enjoy Line War and if you want to contribute to its development, consider becoming a Patron at https://www.patreon.com/LineWar It has been challenging to develop an innovative RTS, and hard lessons were learned when releasing it without single-player support. The number of sales since the release does not justify the work that has been put into this date, nor would it justify continued development, but it is the belief in the game and the joy expressed by the dedicated group of players with over a thousand hours in the game that drives development forward. Support through Patreon is greatly appreciated to help development.

Now, let's enjoy some single-player action and hopefully, the multiplayer pool will also grow as a result!