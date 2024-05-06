 Skip to content

FateChessboard update for 6 May 2024

May 6th Patch Notes Update——v0.0.38

Build 14271096 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Update: 8th Generation - Regular monsters' action points have been strengthened.
  • New: [Talent: Control] Gain the ability to drag most skills to an empty space to move them.
  • Adjustment: [Bouncing Trap] Can bounce monsters as long as they have health.
  • Adjustment: [Cannibal Tower] Changed to a legendary card.
  • Adjustment: Initial skills for assassins.
  • Adjustment: Traps now incur attack costs.
  • Adjustment: [Skill: Slash] Every multiple of turns, deal x2 damage; otherwise, deal damage equal to the number of turns.
  • Fix: Bug where initial skills were included when choosing skills.
  • Fix: Bug where [Skill: Weaken] could be cast on oneself.
  • Fix: [Skill: Unseal] only works on consumable cards.
  • Fix: Bug where [Skill: Ghost Step] wasn't removed after being used up.

