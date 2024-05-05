 Skip to content

MAJOR VVAV ONE update for 5 May 2024

Patch note - 05/06/24

-Update

  1. Beta Season 1 Pass release with new Memme's songs
  2. Adjusted survival matching number
  3. Tier balancing
  4. Apply hyperbrilliant judgment to all modes
  5. Add WhiteTiger BGA

*Season pass is provided free of charge during the beta period.

