Sword x Hime 1.12.5

[New] Added Steam Input support.

Developer's Note: After many attempts and studies to find the best game controller input solution, we found that Steam Input is the best choice. Steam Input offers superior functionality, interface, customization, compatibility, and consistency compared to our in-house development. Thus, we are officially launching it in version 1.12.5.

The official Steam Input setting is available, and players using game controllers can simply turn on Steam Input (enabled by default). The Steam Client will automatically fetch the configuration from the cloud. If you find that our official settings do not suit your gameplay habits, you can customize them through Steam Input.

On the Sword x Hime game launch page in the Steam Client, there is a joystick icon button on the right. Clicking it will take you to Steam Input.

[New] Added a feature that shows the current H state on buttons during H-action playback.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where the Bunny Girl would turn into a large font after being summoned.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where the auto H/S in the gallery did not function.

[Fix] Fixed the issue with the female general's skin shader being abnormal.

[Fix] Fixed the issue with incorrect initial clothing in the gallery.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where the 81st character's props disappear.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where adjusting clothes or shoes in game mode causes model flickering.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where barefoot mode does not automatically remove shoes.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where auto function for the 51st monster in the gallery fails.

[Fix] Fixed the issue with the incorrect icon for the 5th outfit.

Developer's Note: This outfit has changed from its initial design, as our initial approach was to change clothes in sets and characters could not customize body shapes. Based on player feedback and several revisions, clothes were split into parts allowing free combination, and body shapes became customizable. The design of the 5th outfit has brought us technical difficulties:

Straps on the sides of the thighs: When players adjust the thickness of the thighs, the collision bodies cannot make non-linear adjustments along with the thigh thickness. This results in the straps either clipping through or floating in mid-air, which is an issue we cannot overcome, hence the straps must be removed. Suspender boots: In later revisions, shoes were separated as individual accessories for players to match freely with clothes. However, since suspender boots were not separate models but integrated with the lower half of the female character, they were not compatible with the costume system, so the boots had to be removed.

We have recently tried to overcome these issues, but ultimately failed, thus maintaining the current revised state.

The redesign of the 5th outfit has taken a considerable amount of time, but the icon was never updated, causing misunderstandings among some players who thought there was an error with the outfit. We apologize to all players for this.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where loading a file in certain conditions leads to infinite falling.

[Modification] Made the button to adjust monster transparency more conspicuous.