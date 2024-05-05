 Skip to content

Tempus Bound update for 5 May 2024

Hotfix #2

5 May 2024

Now plays perfectly on Steamdeck!

  • Entry now rightfully granted to those who seek the Ultimate Ending.
  • Main ending achievement now triggering (should work retroactively) - thanks to Missi for finding this one!
  • Crate getting stuck around gate fix - thanks to JUICY for finding this one.
  • Tail should be wiggling properly now - thanks to TapButton for finding this one!
  • Player returning sooner after the disc puzzle.
  • Intro cinematic largely skipped once you've made it to the 2nd or 3rd area (or hold jump to skip anyway)
  • Ghosting cave mushrooms returning sooner.
  • Many other small tweaks.

