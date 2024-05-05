Now plays perfectly on Steamdeck!
- Entry now rightfully granted to those who seek the Ultimate Ending.
- Main ending achievement now triggering (should work retroactively) - thanks to Missi for finding this one!
- Crate getting stuck around gate fix - thanks to JUICY for finding this one.
- Tail should be wiggling properly now - thanks to TapButton for finding this one!
- Player returning sooner after the disc puzzle.
- Intro cinematic largely skipped once you've made it to the 2nd or 3rd area (or hold jump to skip anyway)
- Ghosting cave mushrooms returning sooner.
- Many other small tweaks.
Changed files in this update