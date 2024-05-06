V 0.9.09 更新公告

更新时间
5月6日早上8点
新增附身者道具：鬼抬人
- 召唤一只投胎鬼（无施法动作和特效），将指定玩家搬运至随即一处人迹罕至的位置；
- 搬运过程中理智会加速下降、无法被击杀、无法进行除变身以外的其他操作；
- 桃木剑攻击可以驱散；
平衡性
- 移魂者的技能cd从60秒降低至20秒；
- 僵尸被玩家卡住一定时间后会穿过玩家；
- 鬼新娘变身状态结束时，如自身有黄纸符则自动清除；
BUG修复
- 修复了心跳声在猩红梦境结束后不会停止的BUG；
- 修复了移魂使用技能后无法切换道具的BUG；
- 修复了部分情况下的游戏崩溃；
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
更新时间
5月6日早上8点
新增附身者道具：鬼抬人
平衡性
BUG修复
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update