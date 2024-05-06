 Skip to content

Sinister Night 2 update for 6 May 2024

V 0.9.09 更新公告

Share · View all patches · Build 14270975 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 23:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新时间
5月6日早上8点

新增附身者道具：鬼抬人

  • 召唤一只投胎鬼（无施法动作和特效），将指定玩家搬运至随即一处人迹罕至的位置；
  • 搬运过程中理智会加速下降、无法被击杀、无法进行除变身以外的其他操作；
  • 桃木剑攻击可以驱散；

平衡性

  • 移魂者的技能cd从60秒降低至20秒；
  • 僵尸被玩家卡住一定时间后会穿过玩家；
  • 鬼新娘变身状态结束时，如自身有黄纸符则自动清除；

BUG修复

  • 修复了心跳声在猩红梦境结束后不会停止的BUG；
  • 修复了移魂使用技能后无法切换道具的BUG；
  • 修复了部分情况下的游戏崩溃；

