Test Build PATCH 7.4

ADDITIONS

-Credits page displaying all your names! If you are a tester and your name isn't up there, theres a form you can fill out in the announcements channel of the discord. DON'T BE SHY!

-Ability to view all previous leaderboards starting NOW. Unfortunately with the change in board naming scheme, you cant see any of the boards prior to this update.

FIXES

-Leaderboard wipe cycles are finally now 36 hours long

-Fixed those 2 achievements that would complete if you died instead of if you beat the game.

WHATS BEEN GOING ON WITH THE GAME?

Truthfully not as much as I'd like. The biggest hurdle to progress has been getting the leaderboard stuff out of the way. Which has taken months and HOPEFULLY is actually out of the way this time (please dear god). Because of the new board system, the weekly seeded mode is now possible to start work on. Other than the leaderboard work, behind the scenes I've been working on a HUGE new stationary enemy type as well as the Shlugoids. Enemy implementation and the weekly mode are the last major hurdles for the game. After those are done all there is to do is polish and ship!

Also thank you, dear viewer, for taking an interest in Sandripper. Means the world to me.