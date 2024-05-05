 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 5 May 2024

Update v1.10.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new Artifacts:
    -- Dragon Bacon (Battle 0+)
    -- Cursed Amulet (Battle 70+)
  • Added new Runes to the Rune Circle:
    -- Curse: UNIQUE. Damage increases by 5(10)% per debuff on the target. (Offensive, Clear-cut, T3)
  • Changed color of close button to red
  • 'Ring of Thunder' will now be displayed in battle when activated
  • Added 'Iron Mace' to shop tier 12

