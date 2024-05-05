- Added new Artifacts:
-- Dragon Bacon (Battle 0+)
-- Cursed Amulet (Battle 70+)
- Added new Runes to the Rune Circle:
-- Curse: UNIQUE. Damage increases by 5(10)% per debuff on the target. (Offensive, Clear-cut, T3)
- Changed color of close button to red
- 'Ring of Thunder' will now be displayed in battle when activated
- Added 'Iron Mace' to shop tier 12
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 5 May 2024
Update v1.10.4
