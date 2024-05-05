 Skip to content

Moonlight Pulse update for 5 May 2024

Version 1.0.5 Release Notes

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed issue with Silex appearing twice in a cutscene when particular conditions are met.
  • Fixed additional typo.

