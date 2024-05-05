 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

lizards vs Slavs : Arena update for 5 May 2024

Obama update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14270807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
+reduced the bug associated with the fact that they can cowardly hide in the base room (except for the tutorial room, because it should)
+Fixed display HP. Now the word hp is displayed instead
+cursor
+added a widget hint to the wave 5
+changed the soundtrack for a wave from 5-8
+corrected the loss of the card on the waves from 5-7
+Added Obama
+the mechanic of death has been redesigned, now the rollback goes one wave down and not to the second

Changed files in this update

Depot 2858341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link