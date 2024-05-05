Changelog:
+reduced the bug associated with the fact that they can cowardly hide in the base room (except for the tutorial room, because it should)
+Fixed display HP. Now the word hp is displayed instead
+cursor
+added a widget hint to the wave 5
+changed the soundtrack for a wave from 5-8
+corrected the loss of the card on the waves from 5-7
+Added Obama
+the mechanic of death has been redesigned, now the rollback goes one wave down and not to the second
lizards vs Slavs : Arena update for 5 May 2024
Obama update!
