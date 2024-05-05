Obama update!

Changelog:

+reduced the bug associated with the fact that they can cowardly hide in the base room (except for the tutorial room, because it should)

+Fixed display HP. Now the word hp is displayed instead

+cursor

+added a widget hint to the wave 5

+changed the soundtrack for a wave from 5-8

+corrected the loss of the card on the waves from 5-7

+Added Obama

+the mechanic of death has been redesigned, now the rollback goes one wave down and not to the second