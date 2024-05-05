 Skip to content

NIGHT-RUNNERS PROLOGUE update for 5 May 2024

Patch v1.3 (Car Launch Bug Fix, New Songs, Chassis Rake, +more)

Patch v1.3 (Car Launch Bug Fix, New Songs, Chassis Rake, +more)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES:

  • Fixed car launch/kickflip bug
  • Added 2 new Dazegxd songs; "way 2 good(idc)" and "won't tell nobody"
  • Increased AI speed
  • Added red neon
  • Increased car paint reflection brightness and improved how it reacts to light
  • Added Ride Height and Front/Rear Camber into wheel adjustments
  • Added Chassis Rake handling category adjustment
  • Fixed 'Wildfire Prototype' having mismatched end plates
  • Fixed Switchblade circuit dash gauges not appearing in UI
  • Fixed lay-by wall collider
  • [ PATREON ] Added "SPEKTER" bodykit

