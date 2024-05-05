Patch v1.3 (Car Launch Bug Fix, New Songs, Chassis Rake, +more)

FIXES:
- Fixed car launch/kickflip bug
- Added 2 new Dazegxd songs; "way 2 good(idc)" and "won't tell nobody"
- Increased AI speed
- Added red neon
- Increased car paint reflection brightness and improved how it reacts to light
- Added Ride Height and Front/Rear Camber into wheel adjustments
- Added Chassis Rake handling category adjustment
- Fixed 'Wildfire Prototype' having mismatched end plates
- Fixed Switchblade circuit dash gauges not appearing in UI
- Fixed lay-by wall collider
- [ PATREON ] Added "SPEKTER" bodykit
Changed files in this update