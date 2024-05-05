Added two-dimensional effect mode and four cartoon crew members.You can click the cartoon switch in the settings section to activate it. If you like it, we will equip these character weapons and add more characters soon.
War Platform update for 5 May 2024
Cartoon Render Mode
