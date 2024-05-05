 Skip to content

War Platform update for 5 May 2024

Cartoon Render Mode

Added two-dimensional effect mode and four cartoon crew members.You can click the cartoon switch in the settings section to activate it. If you like it, we will equip these character weapons and add more characters soon.

