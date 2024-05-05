Minor update: 1.02

Hi everyone,

Ive just released some fixes for some issues that have been brought to my attention since release, they are minor issues but help make things look how they are supposed to. My focus at the moment has been working on a trailer for the game whilst I brainstorm ways of fixing my SFX issue, but I'll be working on that for the next update so please bare with me. A list of the changes are below.

Fixed the sword that was active in the throne room

Fixed Miranda's positioning when returning to the village as Kenneth

Fixed an issue in the chapel where the coffin couldn't be interacted with

Fixed the overlapping sprites on Kenneth in the forest cutscene

Added walls to the back of the safari so it isn't just an endless void in view

I believe those were all the changes I made. As I said, they were very minor visual things, nothing super exciting.

I hope you're all enjoying the game