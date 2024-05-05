 Skip to content

Sunray OS update for 5 May 2024

v1.0.3 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

I've added a setting to switch the aspect ratio between wide and standard. You can find this setting both in the configuration phase at the beginning of the game (the little gear icon on the left) and in the OS toolbar (on the settings page). This should allow players with very large or very small monitors to have a normal gaming experience, even though the game was designed using the classic 16:9 aspect ratio.

CHANGELOG:

  • Added the aspect ratio setting to the OS toolbar.
  • Added the aspect ratio setting to the initial OS configuration screen.

