- Added version-changes report in main menu
- Added information-overlay toggle for service by specific venue types
- Clarified info-overlay for health and other services
- Added better hover-info & reporting for effects of tree-crop crowding
- Added optional setting for disabling custom cursors if those are not working correctly
- Allowed right-click dragging to move camera
- Other minor fixes and updates
Tlatoani: Prologue update for 5 May 2024
Patch 5 for build 1.3.1
