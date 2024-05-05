 Skip to content

Tlatoani: Prologue update for 5 May 2024

Patch 5 for build 1.3.1

  • Added version-changes report in main menu
  • Added information-overlay toggle for service by specific venue types
  • Clarified info-overlay for health and other services
  • Added better hover-info & reporting for effects of tree-crop crowding
  • Added optional setting for disabling custom cursors if those are not working correctly
  • Allowed right-click dragging to move camera
  • Other minor fixes and updates

