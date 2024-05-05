 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

宗门与妖兽 update for 5 May 2024

v8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14270508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.5层商店可以强化石互相兑换

Changed files in this update

Depot 2752531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link